A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCDHHS reported 2,321 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 287 more than were reported Friday.

Currently, 1,034 people are hospitalized, 31 fewer than Friday.

An additional 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 3,765.

A total of 229,752 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Carolina to date.