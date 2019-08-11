25 miles of bargains at the Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale

CUMBERLAND/SAMPSON COUNTIES, N.C. (WNCN) – People found unique items at the Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale held in Cumberland and Sampson Counties on Saturday.

The yard sale spanned 25 miles and featured new and like new items from crafters, vendors and fundraisers.

Organizers say this will be an annual event held the 2nd Saturday of every August.

