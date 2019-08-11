25 miles of bargains at the Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND/SAMPSON COUNTIES, N.C. (WNCN) – People found unique items at the Maxwell Road Endless Yard Sale held in Cumberland and Sampson Counties on Saturday.

The yard sale spanned 25 miles and featured new and like new items from crafters, vendors and fundraisers.

Organizers say this will be an annual event held the 2nd Saturday of every August.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss