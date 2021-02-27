2,643 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, numbers continue to decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 numbers have continued to decline across the board to levels not seen since before Thanksgiving.

There were 2,643 new cases reported Saturday, which is close to the state’s seven-day average of 2,636 new cases per day over the past week. The seven-day average has not been that low since November 14 when it was 2,553.

The number of hospitalizations have declined for 11 consecutive days. Currently there are 1,414 patients hospitalized, the fewest COVID hospitalizations since November 15, when there were 1,404..

There were 26 deaths reported, the fewest since Monday when there were eight. The total number of deaths across the state is now 11,212.

The percent positive of 5.4 percent, based on testing from Thursday, is a slight increase after it was in the 4 percent range on each of the past two days.