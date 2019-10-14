27-year-old shot, killed while in car, Roanoke Rapids police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot while in his vehicle early Monday morning, Roanoke Rapids police said.

Chris Monger, of Hertford County was found dead from a gunshot wound to his “upper torso,” police said.

Officers were called to the area of Hinson Street near Creekside Court just before 2:30 a.m. in reference to a homicide.

Responding officers found Monger dead.

No other information was released.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

