CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the person killed in a shooting at a large party early Sunday outside Clinton.

Deputies said the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Veteran’s Lane, just southeast of Clinton.

Officials said one victim, Kquadem Treydonus Parker of Newton Grove, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two other victims, a 27-year-old from Garland and a 26-year-old from Mount Olive, were also shot and taken to the hospital.

The 27-year-old is in the ICU. The other victim has been treated and released.

Roughly 200 people were at the party, and deputies said the party had private security guards.

The shooting happened next door to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on property belonging to the Kirtwood swimming pool club, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the party had private security.

Deputies said most attendees had fled the party, and there is currently no suspect information.

Octavia Parker said Kquadem Parker was her cousin and he was a host of the party.

“Everybody’s just trying to figure out why,” Parker said. “He was always trying to keep everybody on the right path. That was one of my favorite cousins.”

Initially, deputies said there were four shooting victims. On Monday, deputies said there were three victims.

“The initial confusion with a chaotic scene and victims transported to multiple hospitals led to an inaccurate county,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

If you have any information, call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.