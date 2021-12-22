28-year-old dies after being shot in head, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Dec. 17 at Holloway Street and N. Briggs Avenue.

Durham police said the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene a short time later to find 28-year-old Saquan Facyson.

He had been shot in the head, police told CBS 17.

No charges have been filed and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.