2,805 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The third-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was reported on Saturday.

According to the NDDHHS, 2,805 new cases were reported across the state.

The past three days (Thursday-Saturday) have had the three highest numbers of new cases, with the record of 2,885 set on Thursday. The overall total number of cases reported to date is now at 247,635.

More than four million tests have been processed.

There are currently 1,184 people hospitalized, down 15 from Friday.

Hospitalizations have topped 1,000 every day for more than three weeks, the longest streak since June-July.

There were 46 deaths reported, bringing the total to 4,378. Saturday is the 12th straight day with at least 10 deaths reported.