2nd suspect arrested after pregnant NC woman killed, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Another suspect is in custody after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Quintin Marcus Searcy, 29, was found and arrested in Florence, South Carolina, on Thursday. He is in South Carolina custody awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Searcy and Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver, 27, are both accused of killing 21-year-old Jericka Nasgah McGee, of Winston-Salem.

Lashanda Rochelle Tolliver and Quintin Marcus Searcy

Tolliver was arrested on May 30 in Myrtle Beach and charged with McGee’s murder.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on McGee and confirmed that she was pregnant at the time she was killed, police say.

At about 6:31 a.m. on May 28, a person driving to work found McGee lying in the road on the 1200 block of East 20th Street.

Officers responded to the scene and determined she had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

