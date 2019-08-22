2nd woman charged in hit-and-run that left Wake County teen girl seriously injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Fuquay-Varina that left a 16-year-old girl seriously injured on Aug. 16, a warrant and arrest records show.

Tonya Sloan, 42, of Durham, was a passenger in the vehicle that hit 16-year-old Isabella Allen while she was riding her moped home from work, according to an arrest warrant.

Serita Davis

According to Fuquay-Varina police, Serita Davis, 39, of Durham, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer when she hit Allen and left her seriously injured in the middle of the road.

Allen’s mother, Jenna, said her teenage daughter was heading home from work that Friday when the hit-and-run occurred. Fuquay-Varina police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Isabella was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh with critical injuries, police said.

Davis was arrested on Monday and charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving, and no operator’s license. She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond. She bonded out and had her first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, Sloan was arrested in Wake County for “fail[ing] to remain at the scene of ac rash in which she was a passenger and did allow Serita Davis to remove the vehicle from the scene of the crash,” the warrant states.

Sloan “knew and reasonably should have known that the vehicle which the defendant was a passenger was involved in the crash and that the crash had resulted in serious bodily injury to [Isabella Allen],” according to the warrant.

Tonya Sloan (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

She is charged with felony passenger flee accident injury/death. She was placed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond where she remained as of Thursday afternoon.

Isabella was supposed to start school in a week. Instead, she’ll likely still be in the hospital recovering.

“Bella is such a fun person and always happy,” her mother said. “And she is so outgoing and artistic.”

“I can understand an accident happens, but how can you leave a person on the side of the road that is not responding and is covered in blood — how do you just leave somebody like that?” Jenna asked.

Click here for a GoFundMe to help Isabella.

