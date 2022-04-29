ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing people pumping gas at a St. Pauls gas station, according to police.

Ursula Anne Ransom, 32, Candy Lynn Hunt, 45, and Antrell Rodrequez Hale, 35, all of St. Pauls, were arrested and charged in connection with the robberies, according to police.

Police were called at about 10:54 p.m. on April 22 to a gas station in the 900 block of West Broad Street for reports of an armed robbery. The suspects allegedly got out of a car and robbed multiple people at gunpoint while they were pumping gas, according to police.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155 or Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477.