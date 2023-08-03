ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three of four people facing murder charges in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Maxton man in July are now in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Kinston D. Locklear, 21, of Maxton, Wednesday at a home in Lumberton in the death of Kylon Locklear, 21, of Maxton. Authorities previously arrested Cherokee Nortton, 26, of Pembroke, and Gavin Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, were arrested previously.

Taima Cummings

Authorities are still looking for Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, in connection with the killing.

All four suspects are charged with first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; discharging a weapon into a vehicle; discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

Cummings, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is also wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon; first-degree burglary; four counts of second-degree kidnapping; felony conspiracy; and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Kylon Locklear died at a hospital after deputies went to a home on Freebird Lane in Maxton and found him with gunshot wounds.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.