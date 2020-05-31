3 arrested as Charlotte police use ‘chemical riot control agents’ to disperse protesters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Three people have been arrested Saturday night on various charges after a large group of protesters swarmed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters.

At least 150 protesters gathered in front of CMPD’s Law Enforcement Center Saturday chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

During the first observed arrest, protesters advanced on CMPD officers. Chemical riot control agents were deployed to disperse the group, authorities said.

Two of the people arrested Saturday night were on gun-related charges; one a handgun and the other a rifle. A third person was charged with assaulting a government official, CMPD said.

Stand off now with CMPD in riot gear & protesters

Flash bang grenades, pepper balls being fired into crowd by police outside CMPD HQ on S. Davidson & Trade pic.twitter.com/JxPlv8Z7ih — Matt Grant (@MattGrantFOX46) May 31, 2020

The Civil Emergency Unit continues to deploy chemical riot control agents to disperse the crowd in response to protestors throwing bottles and objects at officers.

During this arrest, protestors advanced on officers. Chemical riot control agents were deployed to disperse the group. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 31, 2020

Following a day of tense protests across the nation over the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota, Mayor Vi Lyles announced an emergency order on Saturday.

The Chairman of Mecklenburg County and the mayor of Charlotte signed a State of Emergency on Saturday to assist law enforcement in their efforts to respond to the protests, city officials said during a news conference.

Mayor Vi Lyles said on Saturday during a briefing with the media that they “hope they don’t have to use it but this allows us to call on the state for resources and needs as things continue.”

George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died this week while in the custody of a white police officer, sparking outrage across the United States and prompting a response from the federal government as well as the National Guard.

