3 arrested in connection with break-ins in Moore, Lee counties

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested in connection with multiple breaking and entering reports in Moore County, according to a release Monday from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it received five reports of breaking and entering or larceny in the Cameron and Carthage areas between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Detectives from Moore and Lee counties arrested three people in Lee County on Thursday, the release said.

Barry Michael Hobgood, 32; Kelly Rae Duerson, 32; and Joseph Robert Pierce, 33 are all charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony larceny, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods, two counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor larceny, and one count of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

All are jailed on $75,000 bonds. All three are due in court on Oct. 24.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said almost all of the property reported stolen in the cases has been recovered and returned.

More charges are expected, the release said.







