3 arrested in double homicide of missing men

James Daishawn Robinson, 21 and Ryan Craig Veach, 19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to the murders of 21-year-old Anthony James McCall and 23-year-old Brendan Robert Hurley.

McCall and Hurley were last heard from on Tuesday evening and were reported missing on Wednesday, after Hurley’s Dodge Charger was found off Raliegh View Road, near Garner Road.

The families say the car had a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield and blood inside. Police would only confirm the vehicle had been found.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Ryan Craig Veach and 21-year-old James Daishawn Robinson and both have been charged with two counts of Murder. A third person, a juvenile, has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall
Arrested: James Robinson and Ryan Veach

