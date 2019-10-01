3 arrested in murder of Fayetteville mother of 7, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of a mother of seven, Fayetteville police said.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. They found 25-year-old Chakita Jones suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, then to UNC Medical Center. She died there on Aug. 24, police said in an earlier release.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police announced the arrests of 35-year-old Rodney Diggins, 26-year-old Justin Gowins, and 22-year-old Montanique Shaw.

All three are charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, and felony conspiracy. All three are being held on no bond, Fayetteville police said.

Jones was a mother of seven. Her family said all seven children were in the house at the time of the shooting.

“She was a mother before anything,” said Jones’ sister, Brittany Fuller-Plumber. “She loved taking care of her kids, she loved being the best mother she could be to them.”

Montanique Shaw, Justin Gowins, Rodney Diggins (Fayetteville police)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now