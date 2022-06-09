WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials said a third case of Legionnaires’ disease is possibly linked to a hotel in Wake Forest.

Wake County Public Health said it needs to run a series of tests to confirm the case.

Last week, the health department confirmed two diagnosed cases of the disease. Both of those infected with the disease visited the Clarion Pointe Wake Forest Hotel at 12401 Wake Union Church Rd.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella, which is usually found in water.

Wake County officials said they are encouraging anyone who visited the Clarion Pointe Wake Forest Hotel between May 1 and June 2 to “monitor themselves for symptoms.”

The news release said anyone should seek medical care with a primary care physician or primary care clinic for Legionella if symptoms do occur.

Signs and symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease include:

Cough;

Shortness of breath;

Muscle aches;

Headache; and

Fever.

Most healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick. Being 50 years or older or having certain risk factors can in increase your chances of getting sick. These can include people who: