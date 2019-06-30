3 charged after 4 recent armed robberies in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Sunday they had arrested three people after four armed robberies at businesses recently.

Police said two suspects came into Day N Nite just before midnight Tuesday, showed handguns and left with cash.

Two days later, around the same time, police said a suspect came into a Speedway store on Owen Drive, showed a gun and also left with cash.

Then, Saturday morning, within a matter of minutes, two Circle K stores on Owen Drive were robbed.

Officers said a suspect went to a clerk with items as if he was going to buy them, but then took out a gun and demanded money.

Photos from Fayetteville police

In both cases, the suspect left with cash and drove away in what appears to be a red Toyota Corolla.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of Tiqual T. Washington, 16, Dave L. Green, 22, and Markal D. Bates, 25.

All three are charged with various counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.

Green is being Cumberland County Detention Center on a $300,000 secured bond. Washington is being held on a $250,000 bond and Bates is held on a $150,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now