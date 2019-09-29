3 charged during demonstrations over Confederate statue in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were charged Saturday during protests and counterprotests over a Confederate statue in Pittsboro, police said.

Pittsboro police said Saturday night that they were first alerted to a “potential demonstration and counter-demonstration” about the matter around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

During the incident later in the day Woody Elvin Weaver Jr., 64, of Fuquay Varina and Devin Michael Ceartas, 52, of Chapel Hill were charged with simple affray, police said.

Robert Ronald White Jr., 72, of Siler City was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. White received a written promise to appear in court.

Weaver and Ceartas were charged by citation and released at the scene, according to a police news release.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Carrboro Police Department and Broadway Police Department assisted Pittsboro police during the demonstrations, officials said.

Anyone with additional information on any of the above incidents is encouraged to contact Pittsboro police at 919-918-3200 ext. 1162.

