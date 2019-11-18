2 brothers, cousin charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Three men have been charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Pamplico.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday involving allegations of sexual assault that happened in a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of physical trauma sustained during the incident.

Garrett Andrew Tanner, 18, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. Investigators allege he engaged in a sexual battery of the juvenile, according to tot he sheriff’s office.

Investigators arrested Easton Mark Tanner, 21, and charged him with accessory before and after the fact of a felony, alleging he was present and aided in the commission of the sexual assault by driving the victim to a residence without seeking help from law enforcement or medical attention for the victim.

Easton and Garrett are brothers.

Riston Clarke Tanner, 20, also was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Investigators allege he was present inside the vehicle during the assault and did not seek help for the victim from either law enforcement or medical attention for the victim. Riston is a cousin of Easton and Garrett’s.

A Florence County magistrate denied bond for Garrett Andrew Tanner and Easton Mark Tanner.

Bond was set for Riston Clarke Tanner at $10,000.

