3 children ejected in NC crash on I-85, 8 people taken to hospital, troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Eight people are in the hospital, and a hit-and-run suspect has been charged with reckless driving following a crash in Guilford County on Friday night, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 7:43 p.m., the troopers responded to the report of a crash that happened on I-40/85 south near the 138 mile-marker in Guilford County.

Before the crash in Guilford County, the suspect was involved in three hit-and-run crashes in Alamance County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed with an SUV, according to authorities. After the impact, the suspect’s vehicle came to rest along the median concrete barrier and the SUV stopped on the right shoulder.

Three unrestrained children were ejected from the SUV, troopers say.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, along with two adults, and five children from the SUV were taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was charged with reckless driving with additional charges pending.

The driver of the SUV was charged with a child restraint violation and misdemeanor child abuse.

The road reopened at 9:39 p.m.