3 dead in fiery wrong-way crash on highway near Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead following a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 South Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Lee.

The driver of a Jeep was driving north in the southbound lane, and struck a Mini Cooper head-on, according to Lee.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Mini Cooper died, and the passenger in the vehicle was taken to the local hospital, according to troopers.

Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Tony Casey confirms one vehicle caught fire, and the other vehicle had entrapment.

The crash happened near mile marker 2 South on Highway 31. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area at 3:16 a.m. That area of Hwy. 31 was shut down for an extended amount of time through Sunday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident with the help of the Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

