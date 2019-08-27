3 dogs die as NC woman tries to kill mom in house fire, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Police have accused a woman of setting a house fire while her mother was inside and killing four animals at the home.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police filed several charges against 33-year-old Ella Lynn Richardson, including first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.

Warrants say Richardson set fire to a room on July 24 that 69-year-old Ella Cottrell Richardson was in at the time, and killed three dogs and a parrot.

According to police, Ella Lynn Richardson and her mother suffered serious injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Ella Lynn Richardson set fire to sections of the Ginger Drive house following a dispute with her mother.

Ella Lynn Richardson, who was arrested on Tuesday, is jailed on a $55,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now