RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh will consider changes to parking on three downtown streets this week.

If approved, the changes would relocate parking spaces with time limits, expand those limits or remove required parking permits. They would go into effect seven days after council approval.

Morson Street

On Morson Street, a short piece of road between South Bloodworth Street and South East Street near the City Cemetery of Raleigh, staff are recommending a two-hour parking limit be implemented on both sides of the street.

Staff say the area has experienced growth with several new businesses opening in the last few years. There are currently no parking restrictions in this area. The city said the street is usually filled with commuter parking, leaving little turnover for the adjacent businesses.

They have already heard concerns from business owners about parking for their own employees. They’ve requested parking permits for business owners and employees. However, the city said there is no such permit.

If approved, the restrictions would be in place Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Harrington Street

On the 200 block of South Harrington Street, staff is recommending a a two-hour metered parking be moved to the other side of the street to sit adjacent to the bike lane.

Staff said they’ve received a lot of complaints about delivery trucks parking in the bike lane and over the existing vertical delineators. Relocating loading zones, speaking to drivers and local businesses, and issuing parking tickets haven’t made an impact.

Staff hope moving the two-hour parking limit area from its current position, across the street to be adjacent to the bike lane, could protect cyclists in the bike lane by creating further vertical delineation and prevent delivery trucks from blocking the bike lane.

East Jones Street

On the 300 block of East Jones Street, just east of the Executive Mansion, staff want to do away with a No Parking Zone.

City staff say they received a request from a nearby property owner to have an existing No Parking Zone along the north side of East Jones Street, near Bloodsworth Street, reviewed. Staff said they found no reason to keep that condition.

They then looked at another small section of unregulated parking on that street. After more discussions with a property owner, staff learned non-permit holders typically park here all day and don’t move. Staff is now proposing permit parking restrictions be implemented there to encourage turnover of parking spaces along Jones Street.