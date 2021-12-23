3 face charges after handgun stolen during fight at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people have been charged in a fight that led to a handgun and wallet being stolen at the Streets of Southpoint Mall in Durham on Dec. 8, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., a group of what Durham police said were “several juveniles” approached three others at the food court at the mall.

Police said a fight broke out and during it, a handgun and wallet were stolen.

An adult male was assaulted during the fight and was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The juveniles fled the mall in different vehicles, described only as a black sedan, a grey sedan, and a grey SUV.

Durham police said shots were not fired during the fight.

Elijah Sauls, 20, of Durham has been charged with carrying a concealed gun in relation to this incident.

Messiah Whitted, 19, of Durham and a juvenile have been charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.

Others involved in the incident have been identified and further charges are possible, police said.

This fight comes just weeks after three people, including a 10-year-old, were shot during an attempted robbery at the mall.