3 found shot to death inside Alamance County home, authorities say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Police in Burlington said they found three people dead after responding to a shooting call Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Adams Street around 3:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers said after entering the house they found the bodies of Dana Underwood, 47, Tyson Bennett, 43, both of Burlington, and Anthony Fitcher, 46, of South Carolina.

It is believed Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship, police say. Burlington police say this was an isolated incident on Adams Street and there is no threat to the community.

