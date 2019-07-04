Breaking News
3 hurt after boat runs up on dam between Falls Lake, Beaver Dam

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were injured after a boat drove up onto the dam separating Falls Lake and Beaver Dam, according to officials on scene and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was going about 30 mph at the time of the accident. Two of the three injured were taken to the hospital, officials said.

It is believed the accident happened because of the darkness in the area.

CBS 17 is working to learn more and will update this story.

