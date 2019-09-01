3 hospitalized after 12 fall in beach house deck collapse near Myrtle Beach

Breaking News
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people are recovering from injuries after a deck collapse at a home in North Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue got the call at around 7:38 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey.

The incident happened at 1305 North Ocean Boulevard, where 12 people were affected by the crash.

Three were transported to a nearby hospital, and are expected to recover.

HCFR handled medical transport, while crews with North Myrtle Beach worked on the structure.

