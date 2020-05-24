3 people shot, cars hit by gunfire at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting in the 6400 block of Greens Hollow Lane just after midnight Sunday.
When offices arrived at the scene, no victims were located but multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
The victims were later located at three different hospitals. Each victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. One man sustained a gunshot wound to the hand, another to the foot and a woman was shot in the leg.
Authorities say the shots were fired in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Greens Hollow Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
