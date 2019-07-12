3-month investigation yields 1,200 bags of heroin in NC

(Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County deputies have arrested two people after raiding multiple properties in the Cape Fear region.

A press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office notes Latwon James and Shemika Bannerman were arrested Wednesday following a three-month drug investigation.

Investigators conducted multiple undercover drug buys from James to learn his patterns after being tipped off that he could be connected to the trafficking heroin in New Hanover County. James had been convicted of federal drug crimes in the past and was on federal probation when he was arrested.

After arresting James, they served search warrants on properties on Frog Pond Place, Meadowview, Anderson Street, and Nunn Street.

Deputies took 200 bags of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine, and cash from Nunn Street. An additional 1,000 bags of heroin were seized from the Meadowview property. Marijuana was found in the two other properties searched.

James faces multiple felony charges and is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $6,000,000 bond.

Bannerman is facing several felony drug charges and is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under an $805,000 secure bond.

Latwon James (left) and Shemika Bannerman. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

