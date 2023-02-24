ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday in Halifax County for having multiple guns and drugs, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the sheriff’s office was in the area of NC highway 48 and Carolina Rest Home Road in Roanoke Rapids when he saw a brown SUV with expired tags driving southbound. The deputy initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle for a registration violation.

The deputy said the vehicle was operated by three people. The driver, The driver, Quentin Auston Richardson Jr., 20, had an expired driver’s license. The front passenger was Rayvon Bennie Harrison, 18, and the back seat passenger was Curnazzion Letavious Burgess, 20.

The sheriff’s office said Richardson had a loaded Glock pistol on the dashboard. The deputy that initiated the traffic stop smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After conducting a probable cause search, a bag of four grams of cocaine, three grams of heroin, marijuana and a needle were found. The deputy also found a loaded Draco AK 47 rifle under the passenger seat.

After checking warrants on the three men, the deputy learned Burgess had an active arrest warrant and was wanted by the Department of Adult Correction. The warrant was related to the 2022 convictions in Halifax County for possession of a firearm by a felon and felony possession of marijuana.

Burgess also had a 2020 conviction in Nash County for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Richardson had a 2020 conviction in Durham County for felony possession of marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling. Harrison had no prior convictions.

Burgess was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of scheduled I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct for giving a fake name to the deputy.

He received a $20,000 secured bond and received a probation hold for the fleeing warrants. Burgess appeared in court on Thursday.

Richardson was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle, possession of schedule II controlled substance and no operators license. He received a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on March 7.

Harrison was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm and simple possession of a schedule VI substance. He received a $7,500 bond and will appear in court on March 7.