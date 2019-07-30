3 NC correctional officers assaulted at state prison

1  of  2
WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) – A state official confirms three correctional officers were assaulted at the North Carolina prison where an officer was killed two years ago.

WITN reports the state Department of Public Safety says an inmate at Bertie Correctional Institution hit a sergeant and two officers last Friday afternoon.

A DPS spokesman says no serious injuries were reported and the officers were able to subdue the inmate.

In April 2017, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher at the prison in Windsor, about 45 miles northeast of Greenville.

A lawsuit by Callahan’s father contends prison officials didn’t respond when convicted killer Craig Wissink said he needed psychological help to combat homicidal thoughts before he allegedly killed Callahan. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Wissink.

