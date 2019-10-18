3 NC State Fair employees arrested on drug charges, minors cited for underage drinking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three North Carolina State Fair employees were arrested on drug charges and another individual was cited for drug possession, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Two minors who attended the fair were cited for underage drinking, deputies say.

Migel Gonzalez, 40, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

Jonathn Christen, 30, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Bridgette Brewer, 34, is charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Alayah Pearson, 19, received a citation for being in possession of marijuana.

No other details were made available.

