3 NC teens charged with murder of 17-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged three teenagers in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street.

CMPD has charged 17-year-old Juan Zamora, 16-year-old Andy Garcia and a 15-year-old male juvenile in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Alysha Johnson.

All three suspects were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Monday afternoon, police found Johnson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the community provided them with information that led officers to locate and take three suspects into custody.

“The community stepped up in a big way and provided us very good descriptions on the suspects in this case,” said Major Dave Robinson with CMPD.

A neighbor who lives a block away from where the shooting happened, explained that crime gives the neighborhood a bad reputation.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood. It really is. It’s just the crime and the people that are actually making the wrong decisions when it comes to solving problems,” said the woman who asked not to be identified.

There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say Zamora and Garcia will be taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The 15-year old male juvenile was taken to a Juvenile Detention Facility.

Johnson’s family has been notified of her death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now