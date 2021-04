3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 detained after shootout, chase in Georgia

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Three officers were shot in a police chase that ended early Monday with one suspect killed and another in custody, authorities said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a Nissan Sentra going 111 mph on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said. The driver stopped initially but took off again as the trooper approached the back of the car.

The trooper pursued the car and bumped it to try to stop it but the driver of the car regained control, Dawson said. When the trooper tried to bump the Sentra again, a passenger used a rifle to fire at the patrol car and hit it, taking it out of action, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.

The driver of the Sentra continued to flee, going through the city of Carrollton, where local police officers joined the chase. At some point, a passenger leaned out and fired a shot into a police vehicle, hitting Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said.

The officer lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. Other officers stopped to help him.

The suspect continued on at a high rate of speed and Villa Rica police officers pursued the car down a side road, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said. The driver of the Sentra then crashed near an elementary school in Villa Rica and two men ran from the vehicle, the GBI release says.

As officers searched for the two men, shots were fired at them around 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., the GBI said. Villa Rica Police officer Chase Gordy returned fire and was shot twice, the GBI said. Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Repetto was also shot in the arm, Sheriff Terry Langley said.

One suspect was shot and killed by officers at the scene and the other was taken into custody “after a negotiation” and was being held in the Carroll County jail, Langley said.

Police officers stand at the scene following a police chase Monday, April 12, 2021, in Carroll County, Ga. Georgia authorities say multiple officers were injured when the passenger of a car shot them during a police chase that ended with one suspect killed and the other arrested. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

“It could have been a lot worse, and we’re thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers,” Langley said.

Holloway and Gordy were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while Repetto was treated at Atlanta Medical Center and released, the GBI said.

The names of the man shot and killed by officers and the other man taken into custody were not immediately released Monday.

The law enforcement agencies involved asked the GBI to do an independent investigation.