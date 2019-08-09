3 siblings drowned swimming in Galveston Bay, Texas, 4th rescued

Breaking News
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three siblings drowned and a fourth was rescued while the children were at a Houston-area park and swimming in Galveston Bay.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded Thursday night to Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte. The sheriff says officials are looking at whether choppy water and undercurrents, or a wave from a passing boat, contributed to the deaths of the youngsters who were with their parents.

Gonzalez says searchers recovered the bodies of a 7-year-old boy, his 10-year-old brother and a 13-year-old sister. A park patron saved the fourth child.

Further details on the survivor and names of all four children were not immediately released.

