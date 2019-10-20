3 soldiers killed, 3 others wounded in Bradley vehicle incident at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were killed and three more were hospitalized after a training accident on Fort Stewart early Sunday morning.

According to Fort Stewart officials, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle the soldiers were riding on was involved in an incident.

Three were pronounced dead on the scene and three more were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment.

No details were released about how the incident happened.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division said. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“Our family is heartbroken at the news of this tragic accident at Ft. Stewart,” Kemp said. “Our prayers are with the families of those who passed and those undergoing treatment for their injuries.”

Congressman Buddy Carter also released a statement in reference to the accident.

“This is a tragic and devastating day for our community and nation. These brave soldiers gave everything for their nation, including their lives. Amy and I send our most sincere condolences to the families and friends of these heroes, and the entire 3ID community. The sacrifices of our military families are greater than most of us will ever know. As we learn more about the situation, we are praying for the health, hope and recovery of the injured soldiers in the coming days ahead. We can never truly properly convey our gratitude.” CONGRESSMAN BUDDY CARTER

The accident is currently under investigation and the names of the soldiers have not been released yet.