3 teens arrested for threats to North Carolina high school

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested three teenagers accused of threatening violence against a North Carolina high school.
The New Bern Police Department says in a Friday news release that investigators were tipped off Wednesday to threats of a violent attack at New Bern High School. Police said two 17-year-olds were charged with communicating threats, and a 16-year-old was charged with simple affray, meaning he caused terror to the public.
Police say none of the three are students at the school.
News outlets reported that extra police were at the high school on Thursday after the threats were discovered on social media the night before.
- Vaping-related injuries no stranger to the Triangle
- Nikki Haley moves back to SC, fuels political speculation
- Durham man shot teen girl and man less than a week apart, police say
- Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores
- 3rd graders walk away after recess, found at Holly Springs McDonald’s 1 mile away
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now