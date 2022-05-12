GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Three juveniles were arrested late Tuesday after police said they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across three counties following armed robberies in Raleigh.

Just after 11 p.m., Garner police said one of its license plate readers recognized a stolen vehicle and alerted officers.

An officer located the vehicle on U.S. 70 and followed it onto Interstate-40 until backup arrived, Garner police said.

The Garner officer turned on his blue lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the vehicle over on I-40 but the car sped off eastbound on the interstate.

The suspect vehicle led officers on a chase into Johnston County and onto the U.S. 70 bypass, police said.

The chase continued through Johnston County.

As the suspect vehicle approached the Wayne County line, Princeton police used stop sticks to flatten the suspect vehicle’s tires, police said.

At that point, three people in the car jumped and ran from the scene, police said.

All three were quickly captured with one suffering a minor bite wound from a Garner police K-9.

The teen suspects were handed over to Raleigh police in connection with armed robberies that occurred earlier Tuesday.

The vehicle the suspects used in the chase had been reported stolen out of Goldsboro, police said.

Garner police said no accident occurred during the chase and no officers were injured.

The identities of the juveniles were not made public.

This story will be updated as it develops.