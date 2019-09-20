1 injured in 3-vehicle collision on northbound Capital Boulevard near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been transported to the hospital after they were injured in a three-vehicle collision on Capital Boulevard Friday morning.

Wake Forest town officials said the collision occurred near Capital Boulevard’s intersection with Caveness Farms Avenue.

The road was reduced to one lane as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Town officials were unsure of the extent of injuries involved in the collision.

The road reopened around 11:35 a.m.

