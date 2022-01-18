3 ways to get free at-home COVID testing kits in NC

Young woman holding self testing self-administrated swab and medical tube for Coronavirus covid-19, before being self tested at home (Getty)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For North Carolinians, there are two government-sponsored options for ordering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits online.

Health plan insurers are also required to reimburse you for the cost of over-the-counter tests, making them free in some instances.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests from North Carolina

The state has partnered with LabCorp to provide free at-home testing kits for the state.

While the program had been put on pause for a short time, LabCorp is now accepting a limited amount of at-home tests. Adults can request a kit for themselves and parents or guardians of minors can request for their children.

Order your kit here.

Kits are sent overnight through FedEx. Each kit comes with instructions on how to self-swap and register the kit. After swabbing, you’ll mail the kit back using the included shipping materials. Results can typically be viewed online with 48 hours.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government

The Biden administration has committed to making one billion testing kits available to the public.

The tests are limited to four per residential address.

The rapid tests can provide results within 30 minutes. Tests ship between 7 to 12 days of ordering through the Unites States Postal Service.

No insurance cards, credit cards or I.D.s are needed to order the tests. People will not be allowed to choose the brand of tests they get but they will be FDA authorized.

Order four for your household through the federal program here.

The program has limitations.

At this point, you cannot order tests more than once at this point. If you have a large or multi-generational household, you’ll have to find additional tests elsewhere. The federal program does not have an option to order more than four at this time.

Get reimbursed for your COVID-19 testing kit

Health insurance companies are now required to reimburse people for purchasing at-home COVID-19 tests. People with a health plan can purchase test kits authorized by the FDA online or in-store.

There may not be costs upfront if your health plan provider has preferred test kit providers. If your health care provider does not have a preferred pharmacy or vendor, keep your receipt.

You will need it to submit a claim with your insurer for reimbursement.

Insurers are required to reimburse you for up to eight tests a month. If you buy a test outside of your insurer’s preferred providers, they are required to reimburse you up to $12 per individual test. If they don’t have a list of preferred providers, they are required to pay you back for the full costs of the test.

Check with your insurer to find out if they have preferred providers and how to file a claim with them.