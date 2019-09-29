3 wounded in shooting outside Sanford home

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a home in Sanford Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported just before 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Goldsboro Avenue, according to a news release from Sanford police.

When they arrived, police were told three victims were taken to a hospital in personal vehicles. Police then went to Central Carolina Hospital and found the three injured men.

The victims, ages 24, 46 and 63, all of Sanford, were wounded, police said.

“All three victims sustained gunshot wounds while in the yard on private property, at the residence located at 428 Goldsboro Ave.,” the news release said.

The youngest victim was treated and released, while the other two men were taken to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital for additional treatment, police said.

The two older men were listed as stable late Saturday night, police said.

There was no word about suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department at (919) 777-1051.

