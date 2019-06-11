3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in NC mobile home park

A 3-year-old child was hit and killed in a mobile home park on Monday (WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle hit and killed a 3-year-old Monday evening in Wilmington.

Trooper Elson with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at Royal Palms Mobile Home Park in the 5000-block of Carolina Beach Road.

One vehicle was involved and Elson said the circumstances of the collision are being withheld until further investigation. There’s no word yet on whether charges will be filed.

The name of the victim is also being withheld, Elson said.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now