3 years after Hurricane Matthew, Fayetteville neighborhood’s road finally fixed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three years after Hurricane Matthew destroyed one Fayetteville neighborhood’s entrance – the road is now permanently fixed.

More than 500 homes are in the Kings Grant subdivision off Ramsey Street.

Excitement was in the air during the Shawcroft Road ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

“I don’t think anybody is more excited than I am that this road is open,” said Fayetteville City Council Member Kathy Jensen.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed the culvert in 2016.

(CBS 17)

“Of course it was frustrating because we have one way in and one way out,” Jensen said.

Longtime resident Betty Whittington adjusted her daily schedule during the road closure.

“I would stay home a day or two, then go out and do all my errands, then come back in the neighborhood,” Whittington said.

Jensen says they ran into private dam issues, so the $457,000 project took longer than expected.

“Our philosophy was we wanted to do it right instead of just right now.”

Whitington is happy to have the road back open without having to take the dirt road detour.

“You can plan to go out and come back in without any problems,” Whittington said. “I’m so happy that we aren’t intruding on the neighborhood next to us.”

Jensen thanked Cedar Falls Church members for letting residents use their road during the construction.

CBS 17 checked on the progress of other Hurricane Matthew related projects in Fayetteville.

The city finished the bridge on N. Cool Spring Street that runs across Cross Creek.

They plan to finish the Mirror Lake Dam project by the end of this year.

Finishing these projects will make driving much easier for residents like Betty.

“We’re going to smile every day we go in and out.”

