30 people displaced following Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 30 residents have been displaced due to a fire at a Durham apartment complex located in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Upon arrival, just before 1 a.m., firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a first floor apartment in the three story building .

Authorities say the fire traveled up the rear of the building and multiple apartments were damaged.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes.

Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.