30-year Army veteran dedicated to making sure fellow soldiers’ stories are told

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They’re the stories that should never be forgotten — the stories of soldiers who fought in battles to protect our country.

“I’ve had a member of my family serve in every war in our nation’s history, all the way back to the Revolution,” said Lt. Col. Fred Burt (Retired).

Burt spent 30 years serving in the Army. After he retired, he wanted to share the stories of fellow soldiers.

“I’m trying to keep those Veterans alive, keep their stories told, because it’s important,” said Burt.

Burt is a World War II and Civil War speaker, a tour guide, a reenactor, and has been volunteering as a living historian at the North Carolina Museum of History for the last decade.

“Occasionally I’ll still get WWII veterans who come in the museum,” said Burt. “A lot of them will say they really appreciate it because they thought people were forgetting what they did, and it was so important what they did.”

Important stories that should never be forgotten.