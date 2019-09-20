31 arrests made in Vance County during operation dedicated to officer shot on job

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A two-day bust in Vance County was the culmination of a months-long investigation that resulted in 31 arrests, according to a news release Friday.

The busts were conducted Sept. 10-11. Of the 31 arrests — which totaled 63 charges — two suspects are being considered for federal prosecution, the release said.

Officers seized heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. Eight firearms were recovered. Searches were attempted at 99 high-risk residences of probationers or parolees.

The operation was dedicated to Henderson police officer Brandon Mitchell, who was shot on the job about two months ago, according to United States Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael East.

“We are committed to the citizens and our law enforcement partners in this area and are working tirelessly to make them safe,” East said. “I can promise the criminal element in Henderson and Vance County that we are not going to rest and we are not going away.”

Among the significant arrests, according to the press release:

Jaquantray Bullock, 23, of Henderson. Charges: violation of post-release conditions, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Dennis Burt, 31, of Oxford. Charges: attempted second-degree forcible rape, statutory sex offense with a child by adult, and indecent liberties with a child.

Clyde Penny, 27, of Durham. Charges: absconding from parole based on an original offense of indecent liberties with a child and failure to report new address – sex offender.

Tony Mayo, 49, Henderson. Charges: possession of a stolen firearm and larceny of a firearm.

