HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Jane Doe.

Dubbed New Hope Doe, her remains were found on Sept. 19, 1990, along the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Hillsborough. The NCMEC said she was found over the guardrail, east of the New Hope Church Exit. Investigators believed had been there for four to six days.

She was believed to be a white female between 14-22 years old at the time of her death. She’s believed to have stood 5’03” tall and weighed about 108 pounds.

The female was found wearing:

An oversized pink sweatshirt with three cartoon bunnies on the front, a bra and ankle socks

A thin yellow metal ring on her left ring finger that appeared to be homemade

A thin twisted metal bracelet on her left wrist.

New Hope Doe’s hair was either brown or blonde hair and possibly color-treated. It was cut just above her shoulders, according to NCMEC.

A forensic investigation found that Doe had a three-inch surgical scar on her lower right abdomen consistent with an appendix scar. Fillings were found in three of her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.