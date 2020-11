RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The third highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases was reported across the state on Sunday.

According to the NCDHHS, 3,117 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Currently, 1,395 people are hospitalized. A decrease of 30 since Saturday.

There were 50 deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in N.C. to 4,806.

The percent positive rate has been relatively steady at 7.9 percent; it’s been in the range of 7.6 percent and 8.1 percent for five days in a row.