FLETCHER, N.C. (WNCN) – The SBI is investigating after a 35-year-old man died this week after being restrained and handcuffed by officers with the Fletcher Police Department.

On June 15 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on Seasons Circle in Fletcher.

The caller said Christopher Robert Hensley would not leave her alone and “was possibly on drugs,” according to Fletcher police.

Responding officers came in contact with Hensely at the apartment complex.

“A fight ensued between officers and Hensley,” Fletcher police said in a release.

Officers called for assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

Hensley became unresponsive after officers put handcuffs on him, according to Fletcher police.

A Fletcher police officer began CPR until EMS arrived and took Hensely to the hospital where he died, police said.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

Anyone with additional information, videos, or photos of the incident are asked to call the Fletcher Police Department at 828-687-7922 or Special Agent Ashe with the North Carolina Bureau of Investigations at 828-330-4700.