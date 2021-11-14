35-year-old woman arrested, accused of fatally stabbing elderly woman outside Virginia Walgreens

WILLIAMSBURG, V.A. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal stabbing outside a Walgreens in Williamsburg, Virginia, Friday evening.

According to Williamsburg police, they first got the call for the incident around 6 p.m. Friday regarding a stabbing in the 1300 block of Richmond Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, a 71-year-old woman, suffering from stab wounds. She was sent to the local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victim and the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, arrived at the Walgreens location separately.

Witnesses told police that the two women met outside the store and spoke for a few moments before the stabbing incident occurred.

Later that night, police arrested Meekins and charged her with second-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the motive for the attack is not yet clear at the moment. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident is still under investigation.